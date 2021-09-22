Lotto Max - The September 24 draw will offer a jackpot of $65 million and approximately 8 Maxmillions

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The total prize pool for the Lotto Max draw on Friday, September 24 will be about $73 million. That includes a jackpot of $65 million and approximately 8 prizes of $1 million (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

