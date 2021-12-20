$70,000,000 Lotto Max prize still unclaimed, lottery ticket sold in Ontario

Toronto, ON- June 17 - The LottoMAX draw by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation hits a record 140 Million Dollars. 70 million in the main draw and 70 one million suplimentary draws. Ontario enters Step One of a three step reopening plan as COVID-19 vaccinations rise and new cases continue to fall in Toronto. June 17, 2021. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

An Ontario Lotto Max player is $70 million richer after a winning ticket for the Dec. 17 draw was sold in Brampton.

But lottery players in other areas of the province need to check their tickets as well, with over $2.5 million in additional prizes also up for grabs.

There were two $1 million Maxmillions prizes won in Ottawa and Toronto, and two winning tickets for the Lotto Max second prize draw, each worth $250,582.40, sold in Mississauga and Toronto.

Players can check their tickets from home on OLG.ca, on the OLG App, signing up for winning number email alerts or by calling our WIN! Line at 416-870-8946 (Toronto area) or toll free at 1-866-891-8946 (outside Toronto area).

OLG is only booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 should call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss prize claim options.

Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $6.5 billion since 2009.

The next Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, Dec. 21 with an $18 million jackpot available to win. Lotto Max is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tools to stop gambling

If you're looking to take a break from gambling, self-exclusion programs can be effective tools. See here for resources that are available across Canada.

