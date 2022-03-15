Lotto 6/49 $107,000 prize: Toronto area Group of 13 splits jackpot plus bonus prize of $2
A group of 13 people from the Greater Toronto area won more than $100,000 in the Oct. 6, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw.
The group won $107,477.30 for the second place Lotto 6/49 prize, but they also won an additional $2 on their Encore pick, bringing the combined total to $107,479.30.
The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton, Ont.
The winning group members from Ontario are:
Dinyar Medhora of Brampton
Clint Newton of Toronto
Desmond Ing of Markham
Harry Cheung of Thornhill
Ka Hwee Yap of Toronto
Krisolt Fociro of Toronto
Mary Warner of Markham
Michael Florio of Georgetown
Noelene Charles of Scarborough
Pauline De Guzman of Brantford
Somasundaram Elangkumaran of Scarborough
Weisong Zhang of Pickering
Yuan Yuan Loo of Richmond Hill
Ontario Lotto 6/49 players have won over $13.6 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,416 jackpots and 403 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws.
Lotto 6/49 costs $3 per play, with draws taking place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Tools to stop gambling
If you're looking to take a break from gambling, self-exclusion programs can be effective tools. See here for resources that are available across Canada.
