Lotto 6/49 $107,000 prize: Toronto area Group of 13 splits jackpot plus bonus prize of $2

Dinyar Medhora of Brampton, Ont., part of a group of 13 Lotto 6/49 winners (OLG) (OLG)

A group of 13 people from the Greater Toronto area won more than $100,000 in the Oct. 6, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The group won $107,477.30 for the second place Lotto 6/49 prize, but they also won an additional $2 on their Encore pick, bringing the combined total to $107,479.30.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton, Ont.

The winning group members from Ontario are:

Dinyar Medhora of Brampton

Clint Newton of Toronto

Desmond Ing of Markham

Harry Cheung of Thornhill

Ka Hwee Yap of Toronto

Krisolt Fociro of Toronto

Mary Warner of Markham

Michael Florio of Georgetown

Noelene Charles of Scarborough

Pauline De Guzman of Brantford

Somasundaram Elangkumaran of Scarborough

Weisong Zhang of Pickering

Yuan Yuan Loo of Richmond Hill

Ontario Lotto 6/49 players have won over $13.6 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,416 jackpots and 403 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws.

Lotto 6/49 costs $3 per play, with draws taking place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Tools to stop gambling

If you're looking to take a break from gambling, self-exclusion programs can be effective tools. See here for resources that are available across Canada.

