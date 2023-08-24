Lottie Moss confirms romance with Celebs Go Dating co-star Adam Collard

Lottie Moss has confirmed that she and Adam Collard are an item (Instagram @lottiemossxo)

Lottie Moss has confirmed that she is dating Celebs Go Dating co-star Adam Collard as she opened up about their “special connection”.

The OnlyFans model, 25, and former Love Island star, 27, met after signing up for the latest series of the E4 dating show in July and soon drew whispers of a romance.

Appearing on Chloe Burrows’ podcast Chloe Vs The World, Moss discussed their relationship, admitting Collard was “very charming”.

Reflecting on their first encounter, she said: “When I first saw Adam I was like, ‘Nah, he’s not my type. Literally not my type at all’ and then bam.

“It’s weird, we just have a connection. Even the height, the tattoos wouldn’t have been enough but we have a special connection.”

When Burrows, who also appears on this year’s series of Celebs Go Dating, asked if they are soppy together, Moss responded: “You know what, he is actually quite soppy when it is one on one, he’s just cute. We’ll have a cuddle and he’ll be lying on me and likes being stroked like a puppy.

“I think it’s just when you meet somebody and you feel that way, I’ve never been like that with guys. Like I’d say, ‘Get the f**k off me now’, but when you feel like that about someone and it is so rare that it is mutual.

“So when you find that, it’s so nice. I just didn’t think it would be Adam from Love Island, that took me by storm.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, the younger half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss also addressed widely-spread rumours that she slept with married Spencer Matthews behind the back of his wife, model Vogue Williams.

The dalliance was said to have taken place at the wedding of their mutual friends’ Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo in Spain back in May.

Spencer Matthews pictured with wife Vogue Williams (Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams / Instagram)

Moss didn’t hold back when addressing the gossip, frustratedly telling Burrows: “The Spencer thing, that really f***ed me off. I just had to speak on it because there was rumours.

“I was getting DMs from everyone so I was like, “I need to put this to bed” because it was just getting worse and worse but genuinely nothing happened. It just p***ed me off.

“A few years ago it would have been believable, but I’ve calmed down a lot now so I can represent myself and say I know that didn’t happen.

“But a few years ago people would have said I definitely did it. I was in my early 20s, I was going through a lot.”