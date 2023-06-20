Lottery winner showed ticket to her dad and his jaw dropped ‘all the way to the floor’

A lottery winner had her jackpot confirmed by her sister, but it was their dad who had the most priceless reaction.

Doreen Sawyer, of Boone, Iowa, said she was in disbelief when she won $100,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s Wild Cherry scratch-off game. She had to call her sister to make sure what she was seeing was real.

“I ended up FaceTiming my sister and going, ‘Can you tell me? Is this true? Because I don’t believe it,’” Sawyer told lottery officials. “She looks at it and says, ‘Yes, that is very true!’”

Sawyer claimed the prize, which wouldn’t have been possible had she not went to a grocery store to buy lottery tickets for her father. She also purchased some for herself.

Her 90-year-old dad is also a lottery player, but he hasn’t had the same type of luck as his daughter. The winning ticket left Sawyer’s father astonished.

“He dropped his jaw all the way to the floor and said, ‘All I ever win is $20 to $40!’” Sawyer said.

Sawyer told lottery officials she will invest her winnings.

The $10 scratch-off game offers eight top prizes of $100,000. Odds of winning the top prize are 1-in-124,530.

