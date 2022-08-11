Lottery winner is letting his wife decide how to spend NC prize — with one exception

A 79-year-old lottery winner is letting his wife decide how to spend the prize money — but there’s one exception.

James Bock said that, along with whatever his wife chooses, he plans to use some of the extra cash to get new golf clubs for himself, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

After all, it was golf that led the Raleigh resident to score his $250,000 prize. Officials said Bock was on the green when he had his first brush with luck.

“I won $15 yesterday playing golf in a golf league so I figured what the heck,” Bock told lottery officials on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

He decided to spend $5 on a lottery ticket while at a Han-Dee Hugo’s convenience store. At the location on Lead Mine Road in Raleigh, he tried out the new Mega Bucks Limited Edition game, officials wrote in a news release.

It turns out, he was the first person to win the top prize in the scratch-off game.

“I’m still shaking, I can’t believe it,” Bock said in the release. “Holy cow.”

Bock, who kept $177,526 after taxes, is leaving most of the choices about the prize money to his wife, officials said.

“My beautiful wife is going to decide what we spend this on,” Bock told the N.C. Education Lottery.

It’s not the first time that a person’s lucky streak has continued with a jackpot win. In 2020, a North Carolina teacher won a smaller lottery prize the day before she found out her husband scored much more money, McClatchy News reported.

