Lottery player wins huge prize in Missouri — then shares her personal strategy

After winning a huge prize in Missouri, a lottery player has shared her personal strategy when it comes to picking out game tickets.

“I like to go for the middle-of-the-pack tickets,” the woman told lottery officials. “Like number 12 in a pack is a good ticket for me.”

The woman recently claimed a $3 million prize after buying a lucky “$3,000,000 Spectacular” Scratchers ticket, according to a July 11 news release from the Missouri Lottery. She bought her winning $30 ticket at a QuikTrip in Lee’s Summit.

“Thank you Lord,” she said when claiming her prize. “What a blessing!”

The “$3,000,000 Spectacular” game began on Jan. 30. This was the first of the three top prizes to be claimed.

Lee’s Summit is part of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

