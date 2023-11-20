Lottery player’s win comes with unintended consequence — his screams wake up the dog

A man became a millionaire with a scratch-off ticket purchased in Missouri, but his reaction startled his unaware dog.

The lottery player from Taney County said he purchased two Millionaire Blowout tickets in Walnut Shade and brought them back to his home.

“I was sitting at home not doing nothing,” he told Missouri Lottery officials in a Monday, Nov. 20, news release. “I’d bought two tickets, and the first one I scratched I won a million dollars on! I had to yell after I added up what it came to.”

Millionaire Blowout costs $50 to play and offers 21 prizes of $1 million. There are also four $5 million prizes.

“My dog was laying on the floor and I said … Well, I won’t tell you what I said,” the winner said. “But she jumped up and ran over to me like, ‘What’s wrong?’”

He said he plans to use his winnings to donate to local schools and buy a new boat.

Walnut Shade is about 10 miles northeast of Branson.

Lottery player reads Facebook post about a Powerball winner in Missouri. It was her

Lottery player was ‘that guy that never wins.’ His luck changed with 1 Missouri ticket

Man waiting for wife scratches winning lottery ticket in Missouri. ‘Amazing birthday’