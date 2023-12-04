Lottery player went to the store to buy loaf of bread — and left ‘with a load of cash’

An “avid” lottery player went to the grocery store to buy a loaf of bread and decided to buy a couple lottery tickets, Maryland officials said.

He won his biggest prize yet.

The Frederick County grandfather won $100,000 on a Snow Globe 7s scratch-off, the Maryland Lottery said in a Dec. 1 news release.

“I went there for a loaf of bread and I left with a load of cash,” he told lottery officials.

He bought the tickets and followed his routine of scratching them in the store, officials said.

On the third line of the game, he uncovered a seven and a $100,000 prize underneath it.

He told lottery officials he got “a little excited” but kept mostly quiet while he was in the store.

“When you win something like that, you want to keep it on the down low,” he said.

When he got home, he showed his wife the ticket, but she didn’t react how he expected, he told lottery officials. He told her she “might want to look at it a little closer.”

When she did, they started celebrating.

The man said he and his wife played often, and they had each won $50,000 before, but this was the most he had ever won, officials said.

They plan to keep the news to themselves and put the money in the bank — and to buy more lottery tickets, the man told lottery officials.

He won the second of nine top prizes in the game, according to the Maryland Lottery website.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

