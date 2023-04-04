Lottery player thought they won $1,000 while checking ticket — then saw the full amount

A lucky lottery player won big after scratching their instant ticket on a lunch break in Missouri, lottery officials said.

The winner initially thought they’d won $1,000 with a Millionaire Blowout ticket they bought in Marceline, but after taking a second look, they had missed some zeros, according to an April 4 news release by the Missouri Lottery.

“I thought I won $1,000 on the first line,” the winner told officials. “Turns out it was $1 million!”

After the player kept scratching the rest of the ticket, the winnings kept coming, officials said. By the end, they had won $5 million.

They plan to put a portion of the winnings toward a summer vacation, officials said.

Marceline is about 120 miles northeast of Kansas City.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Mom thought son ‘fixed’ ticket after Missouri Lottery win, officials say. It was real

Woman gives a neighbor money to buy her lottery ticket — and she wins big in Iowa

Man checks Powerball ticket ‘five different times’ in Missouri. He couldn’t believe it