Lottery player thought she won $1,000 in Missouri. ‘And then I saw all those zeros!’

A Missouri woman thought she won $1,000 with a lottery ticket she bought at Kroger — but her actual prize was worth much, much more.

“I was scratching it off, and I thought it was a $1,000 prize, and then I saw all those zeros!” she told lottery officials when claiming her big win.

The lottery player had actually won $1 million with her $1,000,000 Money Multiplier ticket, according to a June 23 news release from the Missouri Lottery.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Now, she plans to buy a home.

Lottery officials said she bought her ticket at a Kroger grocery store in Troy.

“I was choosing between three of the $10 tickets,” the woman said, and the $1,000,000 Money Multiplier scratcher caught her eye.

Troy is about 55 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Mom gets unbeatable Mother’s Day surprise when scratching SC lottery ticket. ‘Shocked’

Winning lottery ticket was forgotten in man’s wallet for week. Now he’s in ‘disbelief’

Dad ‘hollered and shouted’ after winning six-figure lottery prize on Father’s Day