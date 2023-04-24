Lottery player thought email about winning top prize was a scam. Then she got a call

A Michigan lottery player didn’t believe her luck when she was informed she had won a six-figure, life-changing prize, officials said.

The player, a 44-year-old woman from St. Clair County, received an email saying she’d won a game’s top prize of $100,000, according to an April 24 news release from the Michigan Lottery.

“I was confused,” the woman told the Michigan Lottery. “It seemed too good to be true and I assumed it was a scam email.”

But then, lottery officials called her, and she realized the email had been legitimate.

“That’s when I knew it was real, so I called my son right away to tell him the good news,” she said.

She was chosen during a $6,000,000 Jackpot second chance drawing held on March 31 after entering a giveaway using the state lottery app.

The woman has big plans for her winnings, lottery officials said.

“I am so grateful to have won this prize because it will allow me to finally fulfill my dream of starting my own business,” the woman told the Michigan Lottery.

St. Clair County is northeast of Detroit and borders Lake Huron.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

