Lottery player tells his boss he’s retiring — just in time for his big jackpot win

After decades in the industry, a Massachusetts truck driver told his company he was ready to retire.

On July 17, Paul Bashaw, 65, walked into his employer and announced he would be retiring at the end of the next week, he told lottery officials in a July 28 news release.

Just three days later, Bashaw bought a lottery scratch-off ticket — and won big.

Bashaw’s 100X Cashword ticket won the $1 million prize, according to the release.

“I told my wife there were three things in life I never thought I’d see happen: the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, getting a hole in one – that happened five years ago – and hitting the lottery, and now I’ve hit all three,” Bashaw told officials.

Bashaw finished out his final weeks of work without telling anyone at the office he was a lottery winner. Then, he left on his last day and headed to the lottery headquarters to claim his prize.

He chose the one-time payment option of $650,000 before taxes. Bashaw told officials he would be using the winnings to travel in his retirement.

Bashaw is a resident of West Boylston, 50 miles west of Boston.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

