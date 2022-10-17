Lottery player ran sprints up and down his street after seeing his NC scratch-off win

Jay Mays was buying doughnuts when he decided to grab a scratch-off lottery ticket.

“I’ve been getting close lately and I told my wife I was destined to win soon,” the 55-year-old told North Carolina lottery officials.

Mays bought his $10 Carolina Lottery ticket from the 42 Express Food Mart and Grill on N.C. 42 East in Middlesex, according to officials. When he got home, he scratched the ticket.

When he saw his prize, the Selma resident said he threw open his front door and took off running.

“I threw [the ticket] at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”

Mays reported to lottery headquarters Friday, Oct. 14, to collect his prize, officials said. He opted for a lump sum of $600,000, and after federal and state tax withholdings, he left with $426,063.

Middlesex is about 30 miles east of Raleigh.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

