Lottery player ‘mind-blown’ after winning Virginia lottery jackpot. ‘Is this real?’

Kristeen Maddox has had good luck playing The Lamp — an online Virginia Lottery game — in the past.

Recently, while sitting in her car in a parking lot, Maddox decided to play the game, which she said is one of her favorites, according to a March 17 Virginia Lottery news release.

When the Alexandria resident saw her prize, she didn’t believe it, according to officials.

“There’s no way,” Maddox told lottery officials she said when she saw the prize. “Is this real?”

Maddox won a $293,508 jackpot, officials said.

“I am mind-blown,” she told officials. She said she might use her prize to buy a Jeep.

Alexandria is less than 10 miles south of Washington, D.C.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

