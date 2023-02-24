Lottery player looks at North Carolina ticket and finds ‘something that you dream of’

When Kimberly Raffe got home on Thursday morning, she sat at her kitchen table and checked her $2 Bingo Bucks ticket.

The lottery player from High Point, North Carolina, was shocked by what she saw, according to a Feb. 24 North Carolina Education Lottery news release.

“When I hit it, I was thinking, ‘Oh no this can’t be right,’” Raffe told lottery officials.

Raffe had won a $102,241 jackpot with her $2 Fast Play ticket, officials said. After taxes, she took home $72,847.

“This is like something that you dream of,” she said, according to officials.

Now, Raffe plans to help family members, pay off her car and make a down payment on a house, she told officials.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Raffe said.

Officials said the winning ticket came from the Sheetz on Westchester Drive in High Point — about 80 miles northeast of Charlotte.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

