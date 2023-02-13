Lottery player hoped for win to take family trip. Then he saw ‘zero after zero’ in NC

Robert McLean wanted to take his family on a trip. Now, they are going on the trip of their dreams.

McLean, 63, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket from a North Carolina convenience store and took it home, he told lottery officials in a Feb. 13 new release. He put on “SportsCenter,” started scratching and got the shock of a lifetime.

“I started seeing zero after zero,” McLean told lottery officials. “It was one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen in my life.”

Those zeros added up to a $100,000 prize, plenty for McLean to take his family to Tulum, Mexico.

“This is going to help me have a good time while I’m down there too,” he said.

He told lottery officials he shared the big win with his daughter.

“Once I heard that scream go off I knew she had seen it,” McLean said.

McLean took home $71,256 after tax withholdings and claimed one of 10 $100,000 prizes possible in the new 100X The Cash game from the North Carolina lottery.

McLean purchased the winning ticket in Greensboro, about 75 miles northwest of Raleigh.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

