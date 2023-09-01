Lottery player doesn’t understand scratch-offs. She still won big in Virginia

Lilian Gutierrez Silva does not consider herself a lottery player. In fact, she doesn’t even understand scratch-off games.

But when the Virginia Beach woman’s cousin recently bought a Funky Fortune ticket, Silva decided to test her luck, according to an Aug. 30 news release from the Virginia Lottery.

“I never win!” Silva told officials.

She scratched the ticket and asked for her cousin’s help, officials said.

“I showed the ticket to my cousin and said, ‘Tell me if I won or not,’ ” Silva said, according to the release.

She had scored a $500,000 top prize, officials said.

Now, the college student said she plans to pay for her education using her big win.

Silva’s winning ticket came from Malbon Brothers Corner Mart in Virginia Beach, officials said.

The Florida Lottery offers instructions for playing a scratch-off game: “Just scratch the scratch-off coating on your ticket with a coin to see if you have won. Game instructions are printed on the face of your ticket. Each of the Scratch-Off games will vary in price, prize structure, play style, and play instructions.”

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

