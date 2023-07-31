Lottery player buys ticket on family visit and couldn’t stop shaking from her win

When a Michigan lottery player saw her seven-figure prize, her heart began beating a mile a minute and felt like it nearly leapt from her chest, she told officials.

The Traverse City resident picked up her winning Diamond Wild Time ticket at a local convenience store while on her way to visit family, according to a July 31 news release from the Michigan Lottery.

After purchasing the ticket, she scratched it off in her car, revealing she had won a $1 million dollar jackpot.

“I turned so red and couldn’t stop shaking,” the 49-year-old woman told lottery officials. “My heart was thumping so hard, I thought it was going to come out of my chest!”

She later traveled to the lottery headquarters to collect her prize, opting for a one-time payment of about $634,000, officials said.

“Winning means a fresh start for my husband and I,” she told lottery officials. “We can buy a new home and invest in starting a business, which has always been a dream of ours.”

Traverse City is located about 140 miles north of Grand Rapids.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

