Lottery player almost trashed his SC ticket — then fresh look took his ‘breath away’

What he thought was a losing scratch-off ticket almost cost a South Carolina man $30,000, lottery officials said.

The Georgetown man nearly trashed the $2 Cash Club ticket he found while cleaning his car — until he gave it a second look, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

He soon realized his mistake and saw he’d won the top prize: $30,000.

“It took my breath away,” he told lottery officials. “Good thing I double checked it.”

The lottery player beat odds of 1 in 640,000 to win the top prize, officials said. Only one top prize remains in the Cash Club game.

The man said he plans to celebrate his winnings with his children.

Georgetown is about 40 miles southwest of Myrtle Beach.

