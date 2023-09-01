Lottery officials surprise winner with big check outside her house. See her reaction

A Colorado woman had a big surprise waiting for her when she answered the knock at her front door, lottery officials said.

A special education teacher played the Set for Life Bonus Draw and found out she won $500,000 when lottery officials showed up to her house with a big check, according to an Aug. 31 news release by the Colorado Lottery.

The Commerce City woman thought it was all a joke until she realized her win “was very real,” officials said.

“Oh my god, what am I supposed to do?” the winner can heard saying in the video.

The woman plays the lottery often and even had another ticket in her car that was “waiting to be cashed in,” she said told officials.

The woman’s husband rushed home after their son called him with the good news, the video showed.

The woman told officials the winnings will be used toward paying off a chunk of the business she has with her husband.

She also plans to “invest, save, vacation and hopefully retire a little early,” the winner told officials.

Commerce City is about 10 miles northeast of Denver.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

