Lottery for Hospice Renfrew heading for a sell-out

Renfrew – With just 10 days to go before some lucky individual wins a 2023 Kia Sportage SUV, Hospice Renfrew officials are expecting all 2,100 tickets will be sold.

“Ticket sales have been good since they went on sale in mid-February, but since the start of this week sales have really taken off,” Board Chair Gerald Tracey said.

The draw will take place Saturday night, April 15th at the 15th anniversary gala dinner at St. Joseph’s High School in Renfrew. In addition to the grand prize of the vehicle, valued at more than $41,000 including taxes, 14 subsidiary prizes with a value of $500 each will also be given away. Most of those prizes are cash but there are also a few $500 gift certificates.

Mr. Tracey said residents of Renfrew County have always been very generous in their support of Hospice Renfrew, which provides end-of-life care to about 70 individuals annually. Operating on a budget of about $1.3 million, just over 50 per cent is funded by the province with the balance raised through donations, special events and other means.

Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon was in Eganville recently and dropped by the Leader to purchase tickets. A longtime supporter of the facility, he said the staff and volunteers at Hospice Renfrew “support our family, friends and neighbours when they most need the support.

“Hospice offers care to clients and families when they are their most tired, worried and worn down,” he said. “Our county community and families are so fortunate to have this valued resource.

“I hope you can join in supporting Hospice Renfrew as they are celebrating 15 years supporting us.”

Tickets are $100 each or three for $250 and can be purchased at the following locations:

Golden Lake – Golden Lake Variety; Eganville – Foodland, the Leader, Conway’s Pharmacy; Douglas – Bromley Farm Supply; Cobden – Olmstead’s Home Hardware and Royal Lepage; Beachburg – Conway’s Pharmacy; Renfrew – Ray’s Flowers, Protyre; Scott’s Home Hardware, Renfrew Home Hardware and Hospice Renfrew; Calabogie – The Red Neck Bistro; Pembroke – M&R Feeds, Buske’s Office Equipment; Town & Country Men’s Wear, The Carpet Barn; Petawawa – Madameek’s and Kia, and Arnprior – PJs Restaurant and Ottawa Valley Coffee Shop.

Tickets can also be purchased by emailing info@renfrewhospice.ca

The SUV was purchased from Petawawa Kia with the generous support of Jim and Brenda Lapointe, owners of the dealership.

The subsidiary prizes are being donated by Conway’s Pharmacies, The Rio Tap & Grill, Totally Auto, The Leader, Preston Cull Auctioneering, Barr Sand & Gravel, Bromley Farm Supply, Olmstead’s Home Hardware, 17 West Shell, Royal Lepage Team Realty Gayle Jacques, Assante Financial, Buske Office Equipment, Brokerlink Insurance and Pikwakanagan Fuels.

The 14 subsidiary prizes will be drawn first followed by the grand prize. All subsidiary prizes winners are also eligible to win the grand prize.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader