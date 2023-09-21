Lottery game caught woman’s eye at Idaho mall. A month later, she scored a big prize

A woman was at mall in Idaho when she saw a lottery game she wanted to play.

Sandra Garcia, a caseworker in Payette, got the chance to play it a month later, and she won $70,000, the Idaho Lottery said in a news release.

Garcia saw the big wheel of The Big Spin game while back-to-school shopping with her nephew in August at Boise Towne Square, lottery officials said.

She told her nephew she hoped she would get a chance to spin the wheel.

Then on Sept. 20 she got to fulfill her wish.

A group of about 50 people watched her play the lottery game and score her prize.

“I wished for it, and here I am!” Garcia told lottery officials. “This is really exciting!”

Garcia said she plans to put her prize money into savings.

In the game, players buy a scratch-off and get a chance to spin a digital wheel if they uncover a wheel on the ticket. If that spin stops on “big spin,” then users get to spin the big wheel like Garcia.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

