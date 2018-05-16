Lotterer will support Techeetah FE team-mate Vergne's title bid

Lotterer will support Vergne's FE title bid

Andre Lotterer says he will support his Techeetah team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne's 2017/18 Formula E title bid if he is in a position to do so in the remaining four races.

Lotterer, who is ninth in the drivers' standings and 106 adrift of the top spot, spent the first half of the previous race in Paris challenging the points leading duo of Vergne and Sam Bird, before ultimately ending up sixth after a dramatic late shunt that followed his second car running out of energy.

He was fighting for what would have been a third FE podium, after his third place in Rome and runner-up spot behind Vergne in Santiago - where he made contact with his team-mate as they fought for the win.

The triple Le Mans 24 Hours winner said he was happy to "play this card" and support Vergne's title bid after the Frenchman helped him Lotterer prepare for his rookie season.

"If I can help, I'll help," Lotterer told Autosport.

"JEV has been a great team-mate to help me get up to speed anyhow - we play this card for the team [and] everything in a reasonable [way].

"It's not like I'm going to crash into someone for him, but if I can do something to help - I'll do it.

"But it's good that I'm up to speed now [and] I can be at the front and to play with everyone."

Lotterer's performance in Paris was the first time he had challenged for an FE podium at a venue the electric championship has previously visited.

The 36-year-old, who will race in front of his home crowd at this weekend's event in Berlin, was encouraged by his pace last time out.

"I guess we can say it's good - but the end result is P6, if you are really realistic," he said.

"We could see that there's potential to do a lot better and I was really happy with the pace in the race.

"The car felt great - I feel good in qualifying.

"The team is fantastic - the engineers we have, all the work we do in the sim [where] we work really hard with many hours.

"We prepare and simulate everything in the best way for me to be ready.

"[Paris] was a new track to learn but I worked hard and I try to cover all things I can learn before I come to a track."