Lotterer joins Porsche for its first Formula E season in 2019/20

Porsche has signed Andre Lotterer to complete its line-up for its debut ABB FIA Formula E season in 2019/20.

Lotterer left the DS Techeetah team following the final round of the 2018/19 FE season, where he helped the squad win the teams' championship for the first time.

The triple Le Mans winner will join the already-announced Neel Jani in the Porsche line-up for next season.

Lotterer has been a factory Porsche driver since 2017, the year he joined the manufacturer's LMP1 team following Audi's withdrawal from the World Endurance Championship at the end of the previous campaign.

"I'm really looking forward to competing for Porsche in the ABB FIA Formula E championship in the 2019/2020 season," said Lotterer.

"I have been part of the Porsche family since 2017 and have lots of great memories of joint successes - particularly when working with Neel.

"We drove together in the Porsche LMP1 team in 2017, and drove for Rebellion Racing in the WEC these past two years.

"It's great that we will now be the driver pairing for the Porsche Formula E team. "I'm looking forward to the new task and to the future collaboration with the team."

Jani has been driving for Porsche (seen above) during the opening phase of its 2019/20 private manufacturer testing alongside former Porsche LMP1 driver Brendon Hartley.

Hartley said earlier this year that he was "definitely interested" in joining the Porsche FE squad as a race driver for next season, but the team was understood to have preferred signing a driver with previous FE race experience.

Jani did compete in the first two races of the 2017/18 FE championship in Hong Kong with Dragon Racing, but he left the team after that event.

Fritz Enzinger, vice president of Porsche motorsport and acting head of its FE team, said: "Signing Andre for the second Porsche Formula E cockpit is definitely the right choice.

"He has been a Porsche works driver for three years and knows the team and Neel really well.

"And we can only benefit from the experience that Andre will bring from the past two Formula E seasons.

"Neel and Andre make the perfect driver pairing for Porsche's works entry into Formula E.

"We are looking forward to entering our maiden season in the ABB FIA Formula E championship for the 2019/2020 season with this strong driver pairing."

