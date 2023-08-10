New lots in Wilder Lake

Three new lots were approved as severances from a larger property within the Wilder’s Lake settlement area southeast of Durham.

The new lots are about one acre each, and the proposal made its way to Southgate council last week through Committee of Adjustment.

There, a condition was added to require archaeological assessment if required by Saugeen Ojibway Nation.

David Rogers submitted the proposal for the property which has frontage on Southgate Road 26 on the north side of the road. The property is designated Inland Lakes, Rural and Hazard, but the severances are within the Inland Lakes portion.

The County official plan shows the area is near an extreme wildland fire risk area.

So, a study was required, and it showed risk could be mitigated by removing some trees to create a fire break between proposed house sites and trees, especially to the east, where the fire hazard was greater.

The same environmental impact study led to the house sites being placed close to the road at the front of the lots to separate them from the natural features.

A hydrogeological study found that individual on-site well and septic could be safely provided.

The county had no concerns with the final proposal, and neither did Saugeen Conservation.

The public meeting was June 18, and the Committee of Adjustment meeting was July 26.

In 2021, a local developer, Randy Bye, got approval to build almost 30 houses on estate lots at the southwest side of the lake. That location is the site of the Homestead golf club and resort.

