Lots of InStyle Editor-Approved Bras Are on Sale, and We Found the 7 Best Deals

It’s not too late to decide on a New Year’s resolution. And if you’re stumped on what to pick, might I suggest cleaning out your bra and underwear drawers? Those stretched-out, sweat-stained, ill-fitting bras will no longer support you like they should, and trust us, you can do a whole lot better. But I know bras can be pricey, so to help you out, I scoured the internet for excellent deals on bras from editor-favorite brands like Wacoal, Natori, Chantelle, and more.

Many of these bras have appeared in our previous roundups — from best bras for older women to most comfortable bras to best plus-size bras — receiving not only an expert’s stamp of approval, but also an editor’s. If you ask us, these are some of the best of the best on the market, and now you can buy our favorites for up to 63 percent off — there’s no better time to restock your drawers with bras that actually fit.

Plus, we have choices for whatever style you’re looking for, including strapless bras, bralettes, plus-sizes, and more. Read on for the seven best deals to shop right now.

Best Bra Deals

Shop now: $41 (Originally $68); amazon.com

We named this our favorite strapless bra for older women, but honestly, as far as strapless bras go, you can’t get any better than this one from Wacoal. Not only does it come in over 100 sizes from 30D to 44G, but it also stays put thanks to medical grade silicone strips along the top and bottom of the band, preventing the bra from slipping and sliding. The full-coverage cups will support your breasts, yet with a little extra cushioning (not padding) the fit is extra comfortable. It’s even editor-approved, making this bra a no-brainer purchase.

Shop now: $45 (Originally $68); amazon.com

As a good everyday option, this plunging Natori bra, which we’ve named the best splurge bra, works with a variety of necklines. And it doesn’t skimp on comfort; the mesh fabric and soft cups mold to your body for a nearly custom fit that lifts and supports all at once. The bra has even been named a favorite of celebrities like Lady Gaga and Nina Dobrev.

Shop now: $26 (Originally $68); nordstrom.com

If you’d like to ditch the wire this coming year, try out this T-shirt bra from Wacoal. It offers mid-coverage with foam cups that gently support while still putting comfort first. Now 63 percent off, sizes are unsurprisingly selling out on Nordstrom, but it’s also available on Amazon for a decent deal, too.

Shop now: $66 (Originally $88); chantelle.com

Another pick we named great for older and plus-size women, this bra is as supportive as it is pretty. The unlined cups still provide full-coverage, while the U-shaped back takes the weight off your shoulders. Only the dusty green ‘peacock’ color is on sale, but every woman deserves one particularly pretty bra in their collection, right?

Shop now: $35 (Originally $53); cacique.lanebryant.com

Finding a strapless bra that properly fits plus-size women can be challenging, but look no further than this medium-coverage choice from Cacique, Lane Bryant’s intimates brand, that we named our best strapless bra. The smooth fabric will disappear under clothes, yet provide you with lots of support. With sizes from 34B to 50K, you’re sure to find one that properly fits.

Shop now: $40 (Originally $68); amazon.com

Need a little lift? We named this Wacoal bra the best push-up bra to buy. The foam cups give you the appearance of larger, fuller breasts that look natural (not like you’re wearing extra-padding).

Shop now: $50 (Originally $78); barenecessities.com

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, for anyone looking for less full-looking breasts, a minimizer bra will do wonders for you. We crowned this the one worth splurging on because it will reduce the size of your breasts by one inch. But thanks to the pretty material, it actually looks sexy, which is one of the best parts. It’s only on sale in two vibrant blues and one neutral camo pattern, but we still think you’ll get plenty of use out of whichever one you choose.



