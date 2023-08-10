‘Lots of flies,’ mold, meat left out overnight at Charlotte restaurant: Inspection scores

A north Charlotte fast food restaurant received a “B” grade from the Mecklenburg County Health Department for numerous health violations, including the presence of insects and mold.

▪ Wendy’s, 7920 Cambridge Commons Dr., received a score of 87.5 during its Aug. 8 inspection.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant after finding “lots of flies in the establishment,” documents show.

Inspectors also dinged the restaurant when mold was found growing inside of a cooler, documents show.

Other violations the restaurant was cited for include:

Employee “sucking on sucker” then handling food without washing hands

Diced chicken, cooked hamburger patties, baked potatoes and cheese sauce left in microwaves overnight

Bleu cheese stored above required temperatures

This is the restaurant’s first “B” grade.

According to state law, permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.

The Charlotte Observer contacted the restaurant for comment regarding its score prior to publication.