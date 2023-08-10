‘Lots of flies,’ mold, meat left out overnight at Charlotte restaurant: Inspection scores

Evan Moore
·1 min read
Getty Images

A north Charlotte fast food restaurant received a “B” grade from the Mecklenburg County Health Department for numerous health violations, including the presence of insects and mold.

▪ Wendy’s, 7920 Cambridge Commons Dr., received a score of 87.5 during its Aug. 8 inspection.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant after finding “lots of flies in the establishment,” documents show.

Inspectors also dinged the restaurant when mold was found growing inside of a cooler, documents show.

Other violations the restaurant was cited for include:

  • Employee “sucking on sucker” then handling food without washing hands

  • Diced chicken, cooked hamburger patties, baked potatoes and cheese sauce left in microwaves overnight

  • Bleu cheese stored above required temperatures

This is the restaurant’s first “B” grade.

According to state law, permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.

The Charlotte Observer contacted the restaurant for comment regarding its score prior to publication.