Lotfi Zadeh: Google doodle honors Azerbaijani-American computer scientist

The Google doodle honoring Lotfi Zadeh.

Google is paying tribute Tuesday to the computer scientist who created the mathematical framework "fuzzy logic."

The search giant thonored Azerbaijani-American electrical engineer and professor Lotfi Zadeh. On this day in 1964, Zadeh submitted the paper "Fuzzy Sets," which laid out the concept of "fuzzy logic."

The logo featured on Google.com includes an image of Zadeh with a mathematical equation embedded beside him.

"The theory he presented offered an alternative to the rigid 'black and white' parameters of traditional logic and instead allowed for more ambiguous or 'fuzzy' boundaries that more closely mimic the way humans see the world," reads a biography of Zadeh by Google.

The theory has been used in various tech applications, including anti-skid algorithms for cars.

Born in Azerbaijan in 1921, Zadeh moved to his father's home in Iran when he was 10. He traveled to the U.S. to study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and taught at Columbia University before becoming a professor at the University of California Berkeley, where he completed his "fuzzy logic" paper.

Zadeh passed away in 2017, according to a faculty page on the University of California Berkeley website.

