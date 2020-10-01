There’s a Lot of Underwear Out There — These Are the Best Pairs You Can Buy

Courtesy

Underwear shopping might not be an experience you associate with fun, but believe it or not, there are ways to make the process more than just bearable. It all starts with narrowing your options to a large but manageable pool of only the best kinds of underwear on the market. From there, you’re free to zero in on exactly the qualities you’re looking for. Prefer thongs to briefs? Prioritizing affordability? In search of just the right amount of lace? You’re guaranteed to find your perfect match once you’ve cut down your choices to only the truly great pairs — and that’s where we come in to help.

Below, we’ve rounded up 16 of the best pairs of underwear for women to buy right now, divided into categories based on customer ratings, affordability, and eco-friendliness. The majority of the pairs on this list are available in both straight and plus sizes, meaning you can shop with your desires in mind before worrying about measurements. Will your underwear journey still be overwhelming? Probably, but we’re hoping these undies make it just a little bit easier.

Best-Rated Underwear for Women:

Best Affordable Underwear for Women:

Best Splurge Underwear for Women:

Best Eco-Friendly Underwear for Women:

Best-Rated Underwear for Women

Wacoal B Smooth Briefs

Turns out Wacoal has even more to offer than top-quality bras. Reviewers say these seamless briefs from the brand are well worth the $15 price tag thanks to their buttery soft material, no-show design, and durability. “These are beautiful and last forever,” wrote one Nordstrom shopper. “Well worth the price. Nice fit, comfortable, and no lines!” Sold in four colors and sizes small to 3X, they’re made to fit every body type comfortably and beautifully.

Warner’s Blissful Benefits No Muffin Top 3-Pack

These undies have received nearly 14,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. Shoppers call out their sturdy yet comfortable waistband, which stays in place and doesn’t roll down. “These panties are so comfy and I feel like they give me some much needed support after my c-section,” one reviewer wrote. The 3-packs are available in 25 unique colorways — from lace-trimmed neutrals to brightly-colored sets that include one patterned pair — to suit anyone’s taste

Vanity Fair Illumination String Bikini Panties

