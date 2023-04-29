‘There’s a lot of reason for hope’: NC Gov. Cooper rallies SC Democrats before 2024

South Carolina Democrats kicked off convention weekend Friday with a visit from North Carolina’s governor and, as usual, Rep. Jim Clyburn’s “world famous” fish fry, commonly hailed as a must-stop for candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

The fish fry crowd at EdVenture Children’s Museum in Columbia this year was noticeably smaller with the spotlight largely off Democrats and instead on Republicans as they continue to duke it out in hopes of challenging President Joe Biden, who announced his reelection bid this week. So far, Biden has two challengers: Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“The last time I attended (the fish fry) was in 2019 and we were shoulder to shoulder,” Columbia’s Cayla Baker said early in the night. “I could barely find a place to sit, let alone walk, so what’s going on this year? In order for Democrats to start winning in South Carolina, we’ve got to be more engaged.”

Democrats on Saturday will elect the next chair of the state party after current Chairman Trav Robertson opted not to run for reelection. The three candidates running for the job are activist Catherine Fleming Bruce, former party executive director Christale Spain and Brandon Upson, chair of the party’s Black caucus.

Congressman Jim Clyburn’s “World Famous Fish Fry” at Ed-Venture on Friday, April 28, 2023. The annual celebration this year also takes place the day before the state Democratic Party’s convention.

If elected, all three have said they’ll work to overcome past election cycle losses that have included Democrats losing five seats in the State House in 2020, then eight more seats in 2022. Democrats also haven’t held a statewide office since 2006, and the party hasn’t won the governor’s office since 1998.

At the fish fry, an overwhelming number of voters said they want South Carolina Democrats to start winning, noting unity is key.

“I would like to see more local elections, like in the counties, because living out in Orangeburg, we need help,” said Columbia’s Mary Fischer, 56. “We need to win more races and get people to understand that we’re here and have a lot more to offer than other candidates from other parties.”

Not far from the fish fry Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, sought to give South Carolina Democrats some comfort, speaking optimistically about the party’s future.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the South Carolina Blue Palmetto Bling or Jeans gathering on Friday, April 28, 2023.

“You saw Democrats and Republicans coming together to protect women’s reproductive freedom in the South Carolina state Legislature just a few days ago,” Cooper, who is in his second term as governor in a state where Republicans hold super majorities in both legislative chambers, told The State Friday at the party’s Blue Palmetto Bling or Jeans gathering.

Cooper was referring to the S.C. Senate vote Thursday, when six Republicans joined Democrats to reject a near-total abortion ban, effectively derailing the bill’s chances for the rest of the year.

“So there’s a lot of reason for hope here, and I’m here to just let them know that North Carolina is with our sister state,” he said.

Cooper said South Carolina Democrats will have an opportunity in 2026, when the S.C. governor’s office will open up because Gov. Henry McMaster, who was elected to his second term in November 2022, is term limited.

Cooper also pointed to this week’s vote in the State House to send a school voucher bill to the governor as an issue Democrats can use to rally voters.

“I think people are fed up with what the Republican legislature has done to public education here with private school vouchers that take money away from the public schools,” Cooper said. “I think someone running for governor on the Democratic ticket here could be a forceful opponent of that and could bring over people who normally vote Republican. I would be encouraged about it, and would encourage good Democrats to run.”