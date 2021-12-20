That’s a lot of pink roses: This New York shop in the Grove is a girly girl wonderland

LoveShackFancy, perhaps the hottest store for tweens since Brandy Melville, has brought the pink to Coconut Grove.

Women a little older than the TikTok generation are also sporting the brand, founded by Hamptons socialite Rebecca Hessel Cohen in 2013, who needed the perfect romantic bridesmaid dress for her own wedding, so designed one herself.

Cohen’s line is inspired by “vintage finds, with flattering silhouettes, soft hues and intricate lace, with an emphasis on whimsical, hand-dyed fabrics and enchanting vintage-inspired romantic floral prints,” says a release.

Most recently, tennis star Venus Williams lit up Instagram in a white eyelet mini dress, The Divine. Shockingly, the adorable, short sleeved number is not yet sold out.

Unlike Brandy Melville in Miami Beach, which only offers one size for all, LSF carries various sizes and actually puts their stuff on sale. Venus’ hand-crocheted style was currently discounted from $425 to a (kind of) more affordable $255.

The oh so girly corner boutique is hard to miss; though at first you may think it’s a floral or bridal shop, adorned like a Bahamian villa with flowers, rattan furniture, lattices and shades of signature pink and mint green everywhere.

Loveshackfancy boutique in Coconut Grove

This so called tropical dreamhouse is the second Florid store for the company, with a location already in Palm Beach. There are also stores in Sag Harbor, New York City, Dallas, Austin, and L.A.

“South Florida has become such a special place for my family,” said Cohen. “We can’t wait to share the world of LoveShackFancy with the girls of Coconut Grove.”

LoveShackFancy

3401 Main Highway, Coconut Grove

www.loveshackfancy.com; 305-446-2010.