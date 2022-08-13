  • Oops!
'A lot of memories': Juan Soto feels the love as he returns to Washington with the Padres

Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
WASHINGTON – It's become an unpleasant tradition the past few years for Washington Nationals fans, one of their favorite stars leaving town and coming back wearing another team’s jersey.

But Juan Soto’s return on Friday as a member of the San Diego Padres was a moment all its own.

“A lot of emotions and a lot of feelings that I have at this stadium. A lot of memories,” Soto said before the game, surrounded by reporters in the Padres dugout.

A little less than four hours later, Soto had another one for the memory banks, as he was introduced – without emotion and without his familiar walk-up music – in the top of the first inning to a standing ovation that lasted well over a minute.

Soto tipped his cap. And the cheers grew louder. He had an idea it would be like this.

“Every day they saw me coming out to the field they saw my 100 percent,” Soto said. “I don’t know how they are going to react, but for me, I give all of what I had.”

Just 10 days earlier, the Nationals made the momentous decision to trade their superstar slugger, who helped bring a World Series title to the nation’s capital in 2019.

“I don’t know if it feels different. It just feels kinda weird,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said before the game. “It feels like he was just here yesterday.”

On trade deadline day, Soto and teammate Josh Bell were sent to San Diego for a treasure trove of prospects. They barely had time to clear out their lockers before they realized how soon they’d be back in town.

“I told the guys it’s not goodbye, it’s just see you later because I’m going to see them soon again,” Soto said.

Juan Soto tips his cap to Washington Nationals fans during his first at-bat Friday night.
More Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr. 'devastated' by 80 game suspension for PED violation

Although Soto had to make “a longer walk” to the visitors' clubhouse this time, he was back in a ballpark where he had some of his greatest moments.

Was there one that stood out above all the others?

No question it was the 2019 wild-card playoff game against the Milwaukee Brewers, one that kick-started the Nats’ improbable run to a title.

He recalled “how the fans went crazy and how loud they were” when, in his first career postseason game, his bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth inning off closer Josh Hader turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 Nats lead.

“That’s got to be my favorite moment in this stadium," he said.

On Friday night, Soto was the opponent – but not the enemy – as he fouled out to left field in his first plate appearance.

The fans, many of them wearing Nationals No. 22 jerseys, applauded again.

“He started out here and we feel like he’s part of the family,” said Lisa Gordon of Bethesda, Maryland, one of those in a Soto jersey, as she was holding a homemade sign that said: “WE (heart) YOU SOTO!”

Her mother, Nancy Todd of Arlington, Virginia, chimed in: “He’ll always be kind of a Nat to us. I wouldn’t say that about everybody that leaves but Juan’s kinda special. I feel like he was our kid. We kinda raised him, got him started, gave him a ring.”

The fans loved Soto. And it was obvious he loved them back.

“I cried the whole morning (after the trade),” Soto admited. “It was pretty tough. But at the end of the day, I really understand that it’s business. You’ve got to do the best for yourself. They just did the best for them. I’m happy with them, whatever. No hard feelings or anything like that.

“I’ve just got to keep moving forward.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Juan Soto feeling 'a lot of emotions' as he returns to DC with Padres

