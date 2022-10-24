With a lot on the line, KU Jayhawks coach challenges team to ‘play well in November’

Gary Bedore
·4 min read
Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Kansas Jayhawks football team has entered its bye week just one victory from bowl eligibility.

Still.

The Jayhawks have gone 0-3 since starting the season 5-0.

“What I said to them this morning was, ‘If you want to have an opportunity to play in December or January, you have to play well in November,’” second-year KU coach Lance Leipold said Monday, briefing reporters about his message to his Jayhwaks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) as a week with reduced workload begins.

“We have that opportunity to play in one of those two months if we play well in November. They’ve got a lot to play for there yet, and I really like the attitude and resolve of this football team.”

KU, which went 1-3 in the month of October after a 4-0 September, needs just one victory in its final four games to secure a spot in a bowl game.

In order, KU will face Oklahoma State on Nov. 5 at Booth Memorial Stadium, travel to Texas Tech on Nov. 12, play host to Texas on Nov. 19 and close the regular season against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., on Nov. 26.

“We are pretty frustrated,” Leipold said of the team’s mindset in the wake of Saturday’s 35-23 loss to Baylor in Waco, Texas. “Obviously we fell behind by a lot and battled back (cutting a 25-point deficit to five in the fourth quarter) ... but we lost by 12.

“A year ago we lost by 12 to Oklahoma and everybody stood and clapped. So this program has come a long way and we are proud of that. Now people are frustrated with 12-point losses, (so) we probably are where we need to be. Now we’ve got to get it fixed.”

Two of KU’s October losses were to Baylor and Oklahoma (a 52-42 defeat Oct. 15 in Norman).

“Week two of the season, Baylor and Oklahoma were in the top 10 in the country, guys,” Leipold said. “I don’t know how they (oddsmakers) sit down and figure out how many games you are supposed to win a year and who does those things, but I know those people who make a living doing that — where they had us — we are pretty far ahead of what they thought.

“I am holistically proud. I’m always wanting more. There’s kind of a balance in there of where we are at.”

KU had an over-under of 2.5 victories to begin the 2022 season.

“Our early season explosiveness (in going 5-0) was great,” Leipold said, “but you can see when you don’t have all of the same pieces of the puzzle, it changes a little bit — changes who you are. You change yourself a little bit.”

Multiple notable injuries have hurt the Jayhawks during their losing streak. Quarterback Jalon Daniels has missed the last 10 quarters; others who have missed game time include running backs Daniel Hishaw and Ky Thomas, defensive back Cobee Bryant, receiver Luke Grimm and defensive end Lonnie Phelps.

One goal during this bye week into next week’s preparation for Oklahoma State would be to get some injured players back on the field. The Jayhawks will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week, then take some time off until Sunday. Players with heavy workloads and those nursing bumps and bruises may be rested a bit.

And the coaching staff will find the time to do some recruiting, too.

“Obviously, we’ve got to get healthier,” Leipold said. “It’s been 12-plus weeks straight for these guys. It’s going to be a good time in our practice models of working with some of the younger players. Some of the guys who have high volume game snaps probably wont take as many reps, at least in first couple days.

“It’s a great time to get a lot done. It’s an important week for us.”

Leipold did not update the status of any of the injured Jayhawks during Monday’s weekly meeting with reporters. But he was asked how this season ranks with others in his career in terms of injuries, and to that, he responded.

“Some years you get really lucky,” he said. “I’ll say this … probably a little bit more on the higher side (this season) in the skill-position area, guys you guys (media) are asking questions about.”

Leipold noted that his team’s trainers and medical staff “are the best I’ve been around. They do an excellent job. Our doctors and treatment of our student-athletes, the response in how we’re able to get things done. And if there’s a way to get them on the field in a healthy, safe way in the game of football, they do a great job with that.”

