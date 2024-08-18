'We can take a lot of confidence,' says Levein

Craig Levein believes St Johnstone took a “step up” in performance against Rangers despite defeat and exiting the Premier Sports Cup.

The Saints boss was far from pleased with Cyriel Dessers’ opening goal for the hosts but said he didn't speak to the referee Matthew McDermid afterwards because, "what’s the point?," he addded.

"I’ve been there a hundred times and I end up getting fined and then doubling my fine and then doubling it again."

After moving on from that incident, Levein's attention quickly turned to the "really good things" his side displayed at Hampden.

“I was pleased with the way they played, with a lot of the things that they did in the game," he said. "I think it’s a step up even from last week against Kilmarnock.

“I thought we worked really, really hard, tried to pressurise Rangers all over the pitch, particularly in the back line.

“Unfortunately, we missed some good chances. But I’d like to think that we can take some confidence, a lot of confidence from this performance because I didn’t feel we were ever out of the match – maybe the last five minutes.

“I put as many strikers on the field as I could and hoped for the best, but there were a lot of really good things and we can have a look at those when we get back to work in the next few days.”