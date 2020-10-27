'A lot of chaos': Trump's rhetoric, a global pandemic and tsunami of lawsuits complicate 2020 election

WASHINGTON – By Election Night of 1876, Democratic presidential candidate Samuel Tilden was just one electoral vote from victory. But returns from four states that could still hand the presidency to his Republican opponent, Rutherford B. Hayes, were in question.

Both candidates declared victory, and the dispute dragged on for months. Threats of a civil war loomed. Voter fraud and intimidation ran rampant. Congress was forced to create an electoral commission that would decide the presidency. Voting along party lines, it declared Hayes the winner by just one electoral vote.

By the time the country finally had a president, the inauguration was just two days away.

"It was a violent time," said Franita Tolson, an election law expert from the University of Southern California.

More than 140 years later, the looming chaos of the 2020 presidential race – marred by threats at home and abroad – harks back to the ugliest, most antagonistic presidential election in U.S. history.

A caravan of supporters for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden drive past supporters of President Donald Trump standing on the sidewalk on October 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. More

A tsunami of litigation over election rules is already underway, and analysts expect more in November amid disputes over the legitimacy of mail-in ballots. A global pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 people in the U.S. has prompted a record number of Americans to vote by mail, creating at least two nightmare scenarios: Thousands of ballots could be rejected for various technical reasons, such as possibly mismatched signatures, and an anxious country may have to wait weeks for the election results.

Meanwhile, threats of foreign interference persist. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Wednesday that Iran and Russia have obtained voter registration information as part of an effort to spread disinformation and undermine U.S. elections.

Stoking the anxiety and deep political divisions is the incumbent candidate himself. Lagging behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, President Donald Trump has relentlessly claimed that massive voter fraud involving mail-in ballots is underway and has made clear he expects a conservative-leaning Supreme Court, with three of his appointed justices, to intervene in a disputed election.

Much of what might happen depends on how tight the race is.

"If the election is not very close, then I don't think the election is going to get a lot of litigation," said Rick Hasen, an election law expert from the University of California-Irvine.

But if it's close, Hasen said, expect a kind of "trench warfare" in several states.

The worst-case scenario, Tolson said, is violence in November as the country waits for days, if not weeks, for the election results. In an era of polarized politics and a high-stakes election, a losing party’s refusal to acquiesce, although legally meaningless, could lead to civil unrest, she said.

Already, law enforcement agencies have sounded the alarm.

Threats of anti-government sentiment, civil unrest and disinformation "will begin to converge with the presidential election in November in a manner not previously experienced by our nation," Jared Maples, chief of New Jersey's Homeland Security Preparedness office warned last month.

The best course for the country is to accept that election results will be delayed and to let the process play out, said Penn State Harrisburg public policy professor Daniel Mallinson.