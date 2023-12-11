‘Lost,’ ‘White Collar’ and ‘This Is Us’ Heading to Netflix in New Deal With Disney

Two major developments are set to take place in the streaming world. The entirety of the “Grey’s Anatomy” library will stream on Disney’s new one-app experience, and Netflix has secured the streaming rights to 14 beloved library titles from Disney, including “Lost,” “White Collar” and ESPN’s “30 for 30.”

Starting in the spring, Hulu, Disney+ and Netflix will share domestic streaming rights for the ABC medical drama’s previous 19 seasons. But those prior seasons will continue to be available to stream on Netflix as part of a new licensing deal between the streamer and Disney, which also includes other shows coming to the competing streamer.

An insider familiar with the arrangement told TheWrap that the deal between Netflix and Disney has not been signed. However, in its current state, it will give the streaming giant licensing access to series such as “This Is Us” and “The Wonder Years.”

When the combined Hulu and Disney+ app debuts in late March, follow its beta launch in December, all “Grey’s Anatomy” episodes will be made available to stream on both Hulu and Disney+.

New episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 20 will premiere on Hulu the day after their ABC launch, making Hulu the only streamer to carry both the show’s full library as well as new in-season episodes.

As for Netflix’s new additions, Disney Entertainment has licensed 14 of its non-branded series on a non-exclusive basis. The series are currently licensed to Hulu and other platforms.

Those series include “The Wonder Years,” “This is Us,” “My Wife & Kids,” 25 episodes of ESPN’s “30 for 30,” “The Resident,” “White Collar,” “Reba,” “Archer,” “How I Met You Mother,” “Lost,” “Prison Break,” “The Hughleys” (which is also coming to Hulu), “Bernie Mac” and “Home Improvement.” As the titles are added to Netflix, none of the projects will be removed from their existing homes on Hulu, Disney+ or ESPN+.

The deal licensing Disney Entertainment IP to Netflix marks a strategic move for the entertainment giant to expand viewership for certain series, including “Prison Break,” which aims to promote news of the spin-off series currently in development at Hulu. Given the success on Netflix of USA Network show “Suits,” the similar member of the channel’s “blue sky” era “White Collar” could find a warm reception in its new location.

