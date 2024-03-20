‘The Lost Station Girls’, With ‘Emily in Paris’ Star Camille Razat, Leads New Wave of Disney+ Originals

In a push to bulk up a library of adult-skewing dramas and to expand the brand identity beyond family fare, Disney+ has ordered a raft of scripted originals out of France, Germany and Spain.

Out of Gaul, the streamer has commissioned “The Lost Station Girls,” a true-crime thriller about a two-decades-long inquiry into the murders of four young women in the south-of-France. “Emily in Paris” star Camille Razat will topline the investigation drama produced by Itinéraire, the same outfit behind Disney’s BAFTA nominated “Oussekine,” while Gaëlle Bellan (“Tout Va Bien”) oversees the project. Production is already underway in the city of Perpignan.

In Germany, the period comedy “Vienna Game” will reframe the 1814 Congress of Vienna as a “a seven-month-long party” that takes an irreverent view of European diplomacy while paying deference to women behind the scenes who really got the job done. Bettina Kuhn of Satel Film is set to produce, as Stefan Brunner (“Tatort,” “Freud”) directs.

Meanwhile, Spanish subscribers can look forward to 70-part premium soap “Return to Las Sabinas,” with new installments streamed daily, presumably for a period of 14 weeks. Disney has partnered with Banijay Group’s Diagonal TV for this streaming experiment about an estranged family reunited after many years apart, the first daily fiction series on a streamer in Spain.

Finally, unscripted series “Lucrecia: A Murder In Madrid” rounds out the list of new announcements. The Spanish-language doc examines the 1992 murder Dominican immigrant Lucrecia Pérezs — an act later classified as Spain’s first officially recognized hate crime. Respected Span-based doc creator Justin Webster is lead writer and executive producer, along with Sumpta Ayuso. David Cabrera and Garbiñe Armentia will share co-writer and co-director credits.

The announcements came as part of a Disney+ EMEA showcase at Series Mania in Lille. The Wednesday morning showcase also spotlight footage from upcoming series “Pauline,” about a young woman pregnant with the devil’s spawn; “Renegade Nell,” about an 18th century highwaywoman gifted with supernatural powers; and the Daniel Bruhl-led biodrama “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld,” whose title should be self-explanatory.

