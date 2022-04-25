Lost Oak Winery Offers Mother's Day Gifts to Match Everyone's Taste

Lost Oak Winery (lostoakwinery.com)
·4 min read
Image
Image

"100% Texas" Winery Offers Sweet, Fruity, Chocolatey, Spicy, Creamy, and Velvety Options for Mother's Day

Lost Oak Winery

Lost Oak Winery
Lost Oak Winery

BURLESON, Texas, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Mother's Day just around the corner — it's on May 8 this year, so don't forget to circle it on your calendar — Lost Oak Winery has put together a list of some of their best and tastiest beverages as a gift-giving guide for the moms in everyone's lives.

Women now drink most of the wine — 57 percent — in the U.S., according to Wine Market Council and Nielsen data. Roxanne Myers, former President and active member of the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association, is helping toast to the occasion with their picks of this season's best wines.

"This specially-curated collection of wines provides a wide variety of tastes and flavors," said Myers. "Rest assured that we've gone out of our way to try and offer something to please the palates of just about everyone."

  • Mourvédre Rosé - True to its name, this rosé has a delicate pink tint. Aromas of spring flowers and honeydew mix with a hint of minerality. Flavors of ripe melons carry over to the palate. Gentle acidity and key lime zest on the finish lingers just long enough to inspire another sip.

  • Sauvignon Blanc - The 2021 Sauvignon Blanc has a delicate straw color and structured well-spaced legs. With an overwhelming aroma of Bosc pear and hint of citrus, this is not typical in Sauvignon Blanc. Citrus is front and center on the palate, with hints of white grapefruit and verna lemon. The finish lingers on the tongue with notes of exotic kumquat and Persian lime.

  • Orange Muscat - The 2021 Orange Muscat has a delightfully faint straw color. Swirling in the glass reveals legs that cling forever to the glass. The intense aromas of candied tangerine, sweet almond, and delicate wildflowers wash over the senses. The flavor is of ripe peaches and honeycomb tempered with just the right amount of tart citrus on the finish.

  • Max - Bright and inviting color of straw starts this Sweet Moscato off. It has aromas of honeydew melon and granny smith apple with just a hint of spice. Tropical fruit comes alive in the flavor with notes of guava, kiwi and citrus. The finish is refreshing and lingers with a hint of key lime.

  • Viognier Reserve - Thanks to the barrel aging of this wine, it has a more golden hue but still manages to be bright and friendly. It opens up with aromas of honey, overripe golden apples, and vanilla. With a mouthfeel that is creamy and velvety, this Viognier is an explosion of tropical flavors and a hint of spiced pear. The finish is delicate and lasting, turning into flavors of clover honey, clove, nutmeg, and vanilla.

  • Cabernet Sauvignon - This Cabernet Sauvignon has an inky ruby color. Aromas of black cherries, currants, and just a hint of licorice are ever changing with each inhale. Cherries and currants carry over to the palate but with the added flavors of dark chocolate and espresso. It finishes with a lingering mouth feel reminiscent of black tea full of structured tannins.

  • Meritage - With a beautiful endless garnet hue, this Meritage has soft aromas of boysenberry and vanilla. When it comes to flavor, Bing cherries are the star of the show. Hints of blackberry and huckleberry, along with soft baking spice, accompany cherry on the finish. Rounded tannins linger on the palate to finish this exceptional Meritage off.

  • Crimson Oak - This wine has a wonderful dark color, nice nose of strawberry, black cherry, and a hint of cedar. Full-bodied wine with a nice balance of fruit and acid with a smooth lingering aftertaste.

Founded in 2006 and family-owned and operated, Lost Oak Winery is located in Burleson, Texas, on the banks of Village Creek, with three cultivated vineyards, stately oak trees, and winding walking paths.

About Lost Oak Winery:

Inspired by founder Gene Estes' creativity and passion in the art of winemaking, Lost Oak Winery was founded in 2006 in Burelson, Texas. The family-operated, woman-owned winery specializes in French-inspired wines which are 100% Texas. Lost Oak has continued its lengthy legacy with awards for its leadership role in the dedication to, support and promotion of the Texas wine industry, including their longtime affiliation with the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association.

For more details about Lost Oak Winery:

Website: https://www.lostoakwinery.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LostOakWinery

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/lostoakwinery

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Tiffany Kayar
tiffanyPR@newswiremail.io

Related Images






Image 1: Lost Oak Winery


Lost Oak Winery



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Beyond Air® Presents Positive Safety and Efficacy Data for Inhaled Nitric Oxide to Treat COVID-19 at ECCMID 2022

    Inhaled NO treatment in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and other community-acquired viral pneumonia was well tolerated overall, and safe, with improved efficacy parameters as compared to standard supportive treatment Duration of oxygen support was significantly shorter for subjects treated with inhaled NO Trend in shortening of hospital length of stay for patients treated with inhaled NO compared to patients receiving standard supportive treatment GARDEN CITY, N.Y., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NE

  • 10 NHL insights and observations: Ross Colton is Tampa's latest mid-round revelation

    This week we look at Luke Schenn, Nick Ritchie, Ross Colton, Mike Bossy and the underappreciated Islanders, goal differential trends and more.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said the call came in at 10:36 a.m. for a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said OFS spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. DeFazio said much of the credit goes to Ottawa

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r