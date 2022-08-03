Lost motivation? How to regain your fitness mojo

(Getty Images)

When was the last time you worked out? A new study by Nuffield Health has found that almost half of all women in the UK have done no vigorous exercise in the past 12 months, stating a lack of motivation as the primary reason. Despite a boom in at-home workout apps and athleisure during the pandemic, 38 per cent of women said their lockdown workouts have lapsed all together.

Research suggests that even just a two-week hiatus from exercise can lead to substantial loss in muscle mass and strength. So if you’re looking to get back into the gym, but the thought of 45 minutes on a treadmill feels like a fate worse than death, fear not.

Getting into shape does not mean starting every morning with 25 burpees. For many of us gentler activities like yoga, walking or barre are just as effective and easier to stick with. Elisa Grosso, a Movementum coach and personal trainer, says “going gradually is the key for somebody who hasn’t exercised since the pandemic.”

Still, it can be difficult to get excited about breaking a sweat, so here are some of the best classes, apps and gym gear to try to help make the process less painful.

New classes to try

Reformer Pilates at Psycle

The cult spin studio has launched a reformer pilates class, perfect for beginners. If you dream of washboard abs and lythe muscles, but a 6am HIIT class leaves you cold, then this is the class for you. Instructors inject sessions with the perfect balance of gentle encouragement and motivational soundbites to leave you feeling like a queen, regardless of your rep count.

Classes start from £25; psyclelondon.com

(Movementum)

Movementum at the Mandarin Oriental

This 25-minute Regenerate class has been designed for easing back into fitness. The class is meant to be followed by a Movementum massage, which combines breath work, lymphatic drainage, stretching and massage to help supercharge the body’s return to peak performance. Obviously, a massage in the name of fitness is also a fantastic motivational carrot to get you planking again.

Movementum forms part of The Mandarin Oriental’s global “Intelligent Movement’“initiative. Classes start from £45; mandarinoriental.com

The new gear

Girlfriend Collective

(Girlfriend Collective)

“We believe good things come to those who don’t waste,” is the motto of this sustainable athleisure brand. Girlfriend Collective are pioneers of “slow fashion” focusing on ethical manufacturing — but also, their skirt and crop top sets look so cute you’ll likely wear them as part of your everyday wardrobe.

From £35; available at girlfriend.com

Marysia Sport

(Marysia Sport)

Former ballet dancer and surfer Marysia Dobrzanska Reeves initially launched her eponymous line as a swimwear brand in 2009, and the asymmetric bikinis proved such a success that she has turned her hand to sportswear. The Marysia Sport collection combines the brand’s hallmark scalloped edge and bold colours to make you feel simultaneously supported and sexy.

From £175; available at matchesfashion.com

Equipment

Kenko

(Kenko)

Anyone who has ever bought dumbbells knows a) they’re too big to store anywhere and b) they’re an eyesore. Kenko’s minimalist, wooden cylinders weights look like an art installation and will actually enhance the aesthetic of your living room if you can’t be bothered to put them away.

Set of Dumbbells in Maple from £162; available to buy from Kenko.com

Technogym

(Technogym)

Forget Peleton, Technogym has launched its own new-age standing bike for your home. With a 22-inch screen and immersive indoor experience, you might actually be pedalling in Dalston, but for 45 minutes you’ll be transported to the Dolomites. Beginners can create a customised plan for their fitness ability, but beware — it’s addictive. Before long you’ll be blowing your savings on lycra and signing up to the Tour de France.

From £2,990; Harrods.com

The Apps

WeGLOW

(WeGLOW)

This nifty fitness app is designed to work like a “PT in your pocket”, so you’ll never have to google “10-minute ab workout” in the gym again. WeGLOW has over 600 exercises, more than 1,000 workouts and real-time classes for every fitness ability. For £15.99 a month, it’s cheaper than gym membership and comes with more than 450 recipe ideas to help kickstart your nutrition journey.

£15.99, download at weglow.app

Jennis

Founded by Olympic champion Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, the Jennis app was designed for women to learn how to exercise during the different phases of their cycle. Many women don’t vary their workouts over the course of the month, despite the fact that our hormones fluctuate. Through “cycle-mapping”, women can train with their bodies and hormones as opposed to working against them.

Download at jennis.com

Cool down

Wildsmith Skin Toning Body Serum

(Wildsmith body serum)

After a long sesh in the gym your body needs some TLC. Wildsmith’s toning body serum is the perfect post-shower tonic for weary muscles. Made with natural ingredients like mustard spout and chillies to aid the breakdown of lipids (fats) and enhance cellulite drainage, you’ll look as good as you smell.