‘I was lost’: Kyiose faced homelessness after arriving in Australia from Myanmar – and he’s not alone

Mostafa Rachwani
·4 min read

Half of all respondents say they had experienced homelessness exacerbated by language issues and other systemic barriers


Kyiose Han did not know where to go when his brother kicked him out of home two years ago. Aged 17 at the time, Han, an orphan, had only recently arrived in Australia from Myanmar.

Related: Australia agrees 450 refugees can be resettled in New Zealand, nine years after deal first offered

He had no job, no money and knew very little English.

“I was lost, I didn’t know where to go,” he said. “I didn’t know what to do, I just felt terrible, it was a real struggle.”

He reached out to a case worker at an intensive English centre who scrambled to find him crisis accomodation.

“I was very scared, what if I couldn’t find anything? I was newly arrived, I didn’t have any other relatives here, I didn’t know anyone, I was only 17.

“And at the time, I didn’t feel supported at all, I wasn’t receiving Centrelink or anything. If there was no crisis accomodation, I would’ve been on the street.”

Han was able to eventually find accomodation for six weeks, before landing a job at an aged care facility.

While he has stable accommodation in Sydney now, his experience is not a unique one. A survey of 100 asylum seekers conducted by Jesuit Refugee Services (JRS) Australia and Western Sydney University’s Translational Health Research Institute found they were at considerable risk of homelessness.

Over half of the respondents had experienced some form of homelessness since arriving in Australia, with just under 10% of saying they had slept rough, in a car, or in another improvised dwelling.

A youth worker from a major charity in Sydney, who asked to be anonymous, told Guardian Australia they had recently made a compassionate exemption for a recently arrived migrant who was living on the street to stay at a crisis accomodation facility.

“He’s extremely vulnerable, he’s got some significant mental health issues, he has a serious lack of any support – financial, emotional or social,” the youth worker said.

“And because he’s a migrant, there are even more disadvantages he’s experiencing, with English as a second language and an unfamiliarity with the system.

“If we hadn’t intervened, he would have likely ended up significantly harming himself or being significantly harmed by someone else.”

According to the youth worker, without knowledge of the services that exist and familiarity of the processes, refugees, asylum seekers and recently arrived migrants could easily fall through the cracks.

Visa restrictions also limit migrants’ and asylum seekers’ capacity to work or to claim government financial support.

“So what is happening is they just make enough just to rent within an overcrowded shared living space,” said the youth worker.

“There are a lot of barriers in terms of trying to support clients or a demographic like this out of homelessness, because of the systemic barriers to employment, services, and government benefits.”

The JRS survey highlighted the extent of the challenges facing asylum seekers, with just under half of the respondents saying they had run out of food in the previous three months and couldn’t afford more.

It also reflected the many ways the pandemic exacerbated these challenges, with just under a third reporting they had been evicted in 2020 despite the state government’s moratorium on evictions.

17% of respondents said they had experienced homelessness over multiple years, and one in four said the conditions of their housing made them feel “miserable, anxious or depressed”.

Nishadh Rego, the policy, advocacy, and communications manager at the Jesuit Refugee Service, said the report highlighted the precariousness of housing for asylum seekers.

Related: ‘To get out is an absolute struggle’: landmark study sheds light on Australians sleeping rough

“Despite the fact that these individuals are still going through the Refugee Status Determination process and may remain in Australia for years, many are issued bridging visas without work rights and/or study rights, leaving them in precarious situations, and in some cases, pushing people to return to situations of danger,” he said.

“People seeking asylum, including those who are demonstrably unable to work for mental or even physical health reasons or to find work, are also not eligible for any form of Centrelink benefit.

“Without such a safety net, people are inevitably vulnerable to chronic housing insecurity or homelessness.”

Rego said pandemic restrictions, particularly the tough restrictions imposed on some of the most diverse suburbs in Sydney, had particularly affected asylum seekers.

“Excluded from jobseeker and jobkeeper support payments, people seeking asylum were often the first to lose their jobs or have hours reduced as the economic downturn struck.

“The economic downturn associated with prolonged lockdown measures has meant many more of those who were working in hospitality, security, food production/delivery, and retail lost their jobs, and may not have regained them.”

Rego said that as long as the federal government continues to withhold economic and social support, “the underlying root causes will remain”.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Call of Duty is coming to mobiles, again

    Activition is bringing Call of DutyL Warzone to mobile phones.

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Blackhawks snap 3-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday. Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak. Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). He gave the Blackhawks a 2-1

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Wild go all in at deadline to get Fleury, back up GM belief

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have raved all season about their chemistry, as much of an asset for them as Kirill Kaprizov's deft scoring touch, the size of their second line or their newly created veteran goaltending tandem. General manager Bill Guerin believed in the team's intangible strength enough to take a big swing at upgrading the roster right before the trade deadline. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was the headliner acquisition, and Guerin didn't flinch at the price of a premium

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • 2022 Blue Jays will be worth the price of admission

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said it best when he stated that last year was the trailer for the Toronto Blue Jays and this year will be the movie. With a loaded hitting lineup and real depth on the mound, the Blue Jays are a true contender in 2022.&nbsp;

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall's late short-handed winner

    TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico

  • Evaluating the schedules of the Raptors, Cavaliers & Bulls

    The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Tkachuk scores twice, Ottawa Senators rebound to down Winnipeg Jets 5-2

    WINNIPEG — The Ottawa Senators scored a trio of third-period goals in just over three minutes to clinch a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Captain Brady Tkachuk recorded a pair of goals for Ottawa (23-36-5), which had lost five of six games heading into the match. Tim Stutzle and Michael Del Zotto each picked up a pair of assists. The Senators also got goals from Tyler Ennis, Colin White and Connor Brown. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves. Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor, with his 40th

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge