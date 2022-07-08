‘We lost a great leader.’ Miami’s Japanese community shocked by assassination

For the last 12 hours, the Japanese Consulate in Miami has been in disarray. Phones are ringing. People are walking in. The consul general is being briefed on the latest developments.

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot in the neck twice while giving a speech at an election campaign rally in Nara, a city close to Osaka. The attacker used a homemade weapon in a country that reports only about 10 gun-related deaths per year.

Abe was prime minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and then again from 2012 to 2020.

“Here in Miami, we are very much shocked and saddened to hear the news,” Consul General Kazuhiro Nakai said.

Abe made a major contribution to enhancing Japan’s global role and fostering the U.S.-Japan alliance, Nakai said.

The consulate will offer a book of condolence on Monday and Tuesday.

“We lost a great leader,” Nakai said.

