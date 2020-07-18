'We have lost a giant': Reaction to death of Congressman John Lewis

WASHINGTON – Lawmakers and organizations reacted Friday night to news that Rep. John R. Lewis, D-GA., the civil rights icon whose fight for racial justice began in the Jim Crow south and ended in the halls of Congress, died.

Lewis, an organizer of the March on Washington in 1963 along with Martin Luther King Jr., had been suffering from Stage IV pancreatic cancer since December. The congressman was 80, and also known as the "conscience of the Congress".

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement Friday, saying, “Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history."

“John Lewis was a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation," the statement continued. “Every day of John Lewis’s life was dedicated to bringing freedom and justice to all. As he declared 57 years ago during the March on Washington, standing in the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial: ‘Our minds, souls, and hearts cannot rest until freedom and justice exist for all the people.’

"How fitting it is that even in the last weeks of his battle with cancer, John summoned the strength to visit the peaceful protests where the newest generation of Americans had poured into the streets to take up the unfinished work of racial justice."

The Congressional Black Caucus said in a statement, "The world has lost a legend; the civil rights movement has lost an icon, the City of Atlanta has lost one of its most fearless leaders, and the Congressional Black Caucus has lost our longest serving member."

"A fighter for justice until the end, Mr. Lewis recently visited Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC. His mere presence encouraged a new generation of activist to “speak up and speak out” and get into “good trouble” to continue bending the arc toward justice and freedom," the statement continued.

Mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser, who was joined by Lewis a little more than a month ago at Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C. in what would be his last public appearance, tweeted, "We have more work to do but we would not be where are without John Lewis. May he rest in power, and may we humbly and boldly walk in his footsteps."

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted Lewis "is an American hero and a giant. And we are all better for the "good trouble" he made."

From marching in Selma to serving in the House, Representative John Lewis spent his life fighting for civil rights for every single American. He is an American hero and a giant. And we are all better for the "good trouble" he made. Rest in peace, John. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 18, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY., said in a statement "Congressman Lewis’ place among the giants of American history was secure before his career in Congress had even begun."

“The Senate and the nation mourn the loss of Congressman John Lewis, a pioneering civil rights leader who put his life on the line to fight racism, promote equal rights, and bring our nation into greater alignment with its founding principles," the statement reads.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a statement, "We have lost a giant. John Lewis gave all he had to redeem America’s unmet promise of equality and justice for all, and to create a place for us to build a more perfect union together."

John Lewis gave all he had to redeem America’s unmet promise of equality and justice for all, and to create a place for us to build a more perfect union together. In so doing he became the conscience of the nation. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 18, 2020

Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, said honoring Lewis at the NAACP Image Awards in February for his life’s work was just one way to salute the civil rights legend.

“He was the moral center of the civil rights movement,’’ Johnson said Friday. “He was the conscience of the Congress and he lived the life he spoke of.”

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-TX., tweeted Lewis was a "civil rights legend, public servant and American hero."

"May your example be an inspiration and light for generations seeking justice and freedom. Rest in Power," he concluded.

Stacey Abrams, the Democrat who narrowly lost her race for Georgia governor in 2018, tweeted that Lewis was "Our conscience, he was a griot of this modern age, one who saw its hatred but fought ever towards the light."

God has welcomed @repjohnlewis home. Defender of justice. Champion of right. Our conscience, he was a griot of this modern age, one who saw its hatred but fought ever towards the light. And never once did he begrudge sharing its beauty. I loved him & will miss him. #JohnLewis pic.twitter.com/XNbiEsClQl — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 18, 2020

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., released a statement saying "John Lewis was a legend who helped pave the way for so many of the victories achieved throughout the civil rights movement. As accomplished and revered as he was, he never stopped working to advance the cause of equality and justice for all, even in his final days as he was battling for his own life."

"I was proud to call John Lewis a friend, and he will be deeply missed. America is a more perfect union because of the blood, sweat, and tears sacrificed by the great John Lewis," the statement concluded.

Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David said in a statement, “Congressman John Lewis is a hero and civil rights icon who pushed our country closer to the promise of a more perfect union.

"Future generations will learn how he faced down discrimination with courage and defiance, boldly challenging the United States to envision a future where every person, no matter their race, sexual orientation or gender identity, has an equal chance at the American Dream," the statement continued.

Rep. Justin Amash, I-MI., posted, "John Lewis was gentle and strong and kind. His message was justice, and his voice was powerful. May his memory be eternal."

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, D-MI., tweeted "In honor of his legacy, we will continue on this path of good trouble."

We learned from civil rights giant Congressman John Lewis that we have “a moral obligation, a mission and a mandate, to speak up, speak out and get in good trouble.”



In honor of his legacy, we will continue on this path of good trouble.



Rest in power, Congressman.







— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 18, 2020

"John Lewis was a giant. A civil rights legend. A leader in the halls of Congress. And a moral voice for the whole nation," Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-MN., tweeted. "Having the opportunity to serve with him was one of the great honors of my life."

His family released a statement Friday night, saying Lewis "was honored and respected as the conscience of the US Congress and an icon of American history but we knew him as a loving father and brother. He was a stalwart champion in the on-going struggle to demand respect for the dignity and worth of every human being.”

