‘I lost all my friends’: Trump complains about lack of social life since becoming president

Donald Trump complained about the damage to his social life since becoming president.

“I lost all my friends because of this position,” he told a rally in Wisconsin on Thursday, in one of several diversions from the teleprompter.

“They used to be loose. They used to be great. I'm not a drinker but you can sit back and have a drink, whatever you're drinking. Now you can’t do that anymore.”

The president suggested that it was “respect for the office” that made it difficult to maintain friendships, and said he has to “rely on people in congress to be my friends.”

Mr Trump visited Wisconsin following a string of polls that show him trailing his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

In a rambling speech, the president attacked Mr Biden, house speaker Nancy Pelosi, and other top Democrats, while touting government relief for Wisconsin farmers.

Mr Trump won Wisconsin by less than 1 percent of the vote in 2016. Current polls show trailing Mr Biden by under 7 points on average, according to the FiveThirtyEight poll tracker.