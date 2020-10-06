'We have lost a family member': Arkansas police officer killed, another hurt in shooting at motel

An Arkansas police officer was killed and another wounded in an "exchange of gunfire" at a motel on Monday, according to police.

Pine Bluff Police Department officers arrived at a motel shortly after noon Monday and "were met with gunfire," Arkansas State Police said in a statement, adding that the officers were working "in connection with an on-going local criminal investigation."

Kevin Collins, a 35-year-old detective, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was with the police department for five years. Lt. Ralph Isaac, 42, was also injured. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

"We're hurting. We have lost a family member today, so we're hurting," Pine Bluff Police Department Chief Kelvin Sergeant said during a press conference. He also asked for privacy and prayers for Collins' family.

Collins worked with the violent crimes unit in the police department, Sergeant said. He added Collins worked "day-in and day-out" at his job.

"He always had the desire to be a Pine Bluff police officer," Sergeant said. "That is one thing that he wanted to do and he got his opportunity on June 8, 2015. When he raised his right hand and swore to do this job, he became an excellent officer for the Pine Bluff Police Department."

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he was "saddened" to learn of the shooting.

"Our prayers are with the officer's family, the Pine Bluff Police Department and the law enforcement community," the governor posted on Twitter.

Two people "believed to be involved with the shooting" were wounded, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and "later released for questioning by state police," Arkansas State Police said. The agency didn't release any additional information about the people.

A third detective at the scene wasn't injured in the shooting. Isaac and the third detective are both with the violent crimes unit.

The Arkansas State Police is leading the investigation into the shooting and has requested the assistance of the FBI. In a tweet, the FBI's Little Rock office said it was "heartbroken" over the death of Collins.

"Our most sincere prayers are offered up for Officer Collins' family and friends," the agency tweeted. "Rest in peace, Officer Kevin Collins."

Pine Bluff is about 45 miles south of the Arkansas capitol of Little Rock.

