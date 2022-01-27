Lost or damaged your COVID-19 vaccine card? Here’s what you need to do in California

Just as you can misplace your phone, wallet or keys, a COVID-19 vaccine card can easily go missing after a night out in town, especially since many businesses, events and restaurants are requiring proof of vaccination for entrance.

If you misplaced your card or damaged it, here’s what you can do.

Get your digital vaccine record

California has a Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record that allows you to save a SMART Health Card, detailing what dose you’ve received, when, your name and birthday. It also includes a QR code.

All you need to do is screenshot the page, download the image or add it to your Apple Health and Wallet app, if you have an iPhone.

You just need to fill out the form on the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record website and click the link provided in your email or text message.

Reach out to the California Immunization Registry

In the case that you cannot reach your vaccine provider, contact the California Immunization Registry. According to the CDC, vaccine providers must report COVID vaccinations to the statewide immunization information systems.

There, you’ll be directed to the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record website, but if you prefer to speak to a representative, you can email them at CAIRHelpdesk@cdph.ca.gov or call 800-578-7889.

Talk to your vaccine provider

If you’re still having trouble, reach out to the clinic or center that administered your shot. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if you lose your COVID vaccination card, contact your vaccine provider. They will be able to locate your records.

Contact the county

In some California counties, like Sacramento, residents can reach out to the local health department. In

Sacramento County, email COVID19vaccine@saccounty.net or call the COVID hotline at 916-875-2400 to get help. Check with your county for local information.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.