The Lost City review – treasure hunt hokum

The respective charms of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum receive a rigorous workout during the course of this caffeinated, overeager adventure romp – to the point where significant signs of wear and tear begin to appear. She’s the imperilled romance novelist in the torn sequined dress; he’s her meat-headed muse and paperback cover star. Together, they’re searching for buried treasure on a tropical island, with hired goons in hot pursuit and loud comic set pieces standing in for the plot. Keep your eyes peeled for Brad Pitt, who briefly pops up as a hirsute hired gun. He tackles the job with the world-weary good grace of a man who has just lost a bet and figures that he has no one to blame but himself.