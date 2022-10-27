They lost their cat in K-Country this summer. But last week, a remote camera gave them hope

·4 min read
Gustophe the cat, left, had quite the adventure over the past two months after getting loose while on a camping trip in Kananaskis Country. The photo on the right is a Stealth Cam image of the beloved family pet under a picnic table. (Submitted by Jody Hudey - image credit)
Gustophe the cat, left, had quite the adventure over the past two months after getting loose while on a camping trip in Kananaskis Country. The photo on the right is a Stealth Cam image of the beloved family pet under a picnic table. (Submitted by Jody Hudey - image credit)

Snuggling up with his family in Winnipeg, Gustophe the cat looks pretty good.

He's a little skinny, according to his owner, Jody Hudey, but he's healthy, he's clean and he's his usual happy self.

It's pretty surprising, considering the six-year-old house cat spent the past two months living in the Kananaskis Country wilderness.

"Aside from being a really good hunter and being black so he could probably really hide from predators, I think he must have had a really good hiding place," Hudey said in an interview with The Homestretch.

"And his will to get home."

Gustophe slipped away from Hudey and her 10-year-old son, Dolphis Seguin, during a stay in late August at the Spray Lakes West Campground, about 110 kilometres west of Calgary.

It was a particularly chilly evening, so Hudey decided to take Gustophe out of his kennel, where he normally slept, and bring him into her sleeping bag. She attached him to his harness and his leash, wrapping it around her hand, before drifting off to sleep.

When they woke up, Gustophe was gone.

"He had squeezed out through a little hole in the screen that he had made bigger," Hudey said.

"We got up and then immediately we started searching barefoot around the campsite looking for him, and we couldn't find him anywhere."

Submitted by Jody Hudey
Submitted by Jody Hudey

For the next four days, Hudey and her son walked all around the campsite looking for any clue of Gustophe's whereabouts. They spoke to other campers, hung up signs and spoke with local authorities, but no one had seen a trace of the cat.

"We ended up just having to go home without him, which was absolutely heartbreaking. But, you know, we had to get back to school and work," she said.

'There he was'

The family took their search to social media, posting to groups throughout Canmore and Calgary, just in case someone had picked up Gustophe while visiting the area.

The messages didn't lead to the cat, but they did attract some help.

Lisa Young, a Canmore resident, contacted Hudey and offered to set up some cameras around the campground to hopefully catch a glimpse of the missing feline.

Those went up near the end of September, with Young checking them every few days. Another Canmore resident who offered a helping hand, Diane Borland Venner, dropped off some of Hudley's clothes near the cameras, in hopes Gustophe might recognize a familiar scent.

Submitted by Jody Hudey
Submitted by Jody Hudey

Weeks went by without a trace, but Hudey says she had a feeling the cat was doing OK.

"He was a stray cat when we got him … I just assumed he probably had really good survival skills," she said, adding he'd also caught a lot of mice around their house and backyard.

"I just kept thinking that when the snow came, that's when I would start to lose hope, and the snow wasn't there yet."

Determined to give their search one last shot, Hudey and her son started to plan another trip to Kananaskis to continue looking for Gustophe.

But just a few days later, they got an urgent call from Young.

"I moved the cameras around just after Thanksgiving, and when I went up there a few days later, there he was. I had about 100 images of him on one of the cameras … right in the site where they'd lost them," she said.

"I was just absolutely stunned. I know I was jumping up and down. There was some people fishing on the lake, and I think they thought I was crazy."

Stealth Cam image submitted by Jody Hudey
Stealth Cam image submitted by Jody Hudey

Hudey and her son switched all of their travel plans so they could arrive the next day.

Young and Borland Venner arranged to borrow three cat traps from the Town of Canmore, which ensured that the appropriate permissions were in place, and set them up at the site.

For a few nights, Gustophe continued to elude his captors. But on the evening of Oct. 21, after checking two empty traps, Hudey saw the door of the third was closed.

"We lifted up the towel and shined a flashlight in, and sure enough he was in there waiting for us," Hudey said. "We jumped for joy and started crying."

With the predators, the weather and the odds working against Gustophe, it's a mystery how the cat survived. But Hudey says she's even more amazed by the kind strangers who got him home.

"Just the fact that strangers that I don't even know would be willing to do that for my family is just really heartwarming," she said.

"It makes me want to cry, what a beautiful community it is there, and we would have never got him back without them."

Young says she's just happy to have helped.

"I remember watching Jodie's son hugging him in the hotel room the next morning, and I was just like, oh, just felt so great to see that boy with his cat."

Latest Stories

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • WHL roundup: Wong and Wright lead sharp Blades past Oil Kings

    EDMONTON — Trevor Wong scored twice, Charlie Wright had two assists, and Ethan Chadwick stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday. Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who improved to 9-2-0-0 with the victory. Ben Wright scored for the Oil Kings (1-9-1-0), who trailed 4-1 after the second period. Each team had 32 shots. Earlier, the WHL announced that the Sas