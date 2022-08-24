Lost cars and speeding fines: the truth about airport parking

Rosa Silverman
Valet parking - SolStock
With trains beset by strikes, and taxis astronomically expensive, airport valet parking may seem to holidaymakers like the best option this summer. It sounds straightforward: you drive to the terminal, hand over your car and keys to staff and, while they park, you relax in an airport bar. Your vehicle is now someone else’s concern until you touch down again at your vacation’s end.

But what actually happens after you bid it farewell? Possibly not what you think. Earlier this month, a couple from Leeds dropped off their car at the Meet and Greet at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 before flying to Spain. On return, Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards were greeted not only by their car but a prosecution letter from police, alleging that their white Golf GTI had been caught speeding through a 30mph zone at 55mph. The offence had apparently occurred two days after they’d left their car with the airport parking firm. The airport maintains that the car did not leave the compound during the couple’s trip, its key “securely stored throughout”.

A motoring mystery, then? Or just another instance of an airport valet parking service turning out to be not what it seemed? Thornburn and Beards are not the first to have come a cropper after using such a service. Miriam Salter and her boyfriend James, both 23, found themselves trapped in a different airport parking nightmare last month. On returning to Gatwick Airport at around 10pm, after two days in Paris, their car was nowhere to be found.

“We went to pick up our car from one of the airport’s valet parking services and they couldn’t find our key,” says Salter, a midwife from Cambridge. “When they located it an hour later, they didn’t know where our car was.”

The couple were told to accompany a member of staff from the parking firm to search for their car. Thus began an interminable minibus journey from one vast car park to the next, commencing at 11.30pm and continuing into the night.

“In the minibus there were boxes and boxes of people’s car keys, and they drove us around all these different places, up to 40 minutes away from the airport,” says Salter. “There were huge car parks in the countryside with hundreds of cars sitting on fields that had been concreted over.”

By 3am the search for their car – a VW Golf estate – was abandoned and the company took the couple to an airport hotel. It was not until later that morning that the vehicle finally materialised. The firm, which put it down to “paperwork errors”, refunded them the £70 they’d spent with them, and offered compensation – two free weeks’ parking, an offer they have no plans to accept.

Handing over a prized vehicle to a valet may feel reminiscent of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off - Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo

In another case, Jenny*, a mother-of-two in her 40s, found one of the tyres on her car had been changed after collecting her vehicle from a valet parking firm at Gatwick on August 13. But, because she and her husband didn’t notice until they got home, it was too late for them to challenge the firm about it as they couldn’t prove anything. “We were straight off the flight from Majorca with two tired kids and it didn’t occur to us to check the tyres,” says Jenny. “It’s a cautionary tale: you really should check your car thoroughly before you leave the airport.”

Experiences like these are not rare. A quick internet search turns up myriad complaints from disgruntled customers who found their vehicles damaged, mistreated or devoid of petrol after using airport valet parking services.

In February this year, 64-year-old Alison Stitt was looking forward to driving home from Heathrow T5 having just flown in from South Africa, only to find her Audi S5 stinking of cigarette smoke with McDonalds wrappers, a prospectus for Brunel University and sore throat medicine thrown onto the front seat.

A month later in March, John Craig, 39, left his £70,000 BMW 4 Series in the care of Enigma parking services near Heathrow and came back after three weeks in Miami to find cannabis paraphernalia all over the car, three parking fines totalling £200, 250 extra miles on the clock and an empty tank.

Complaints seem to be fruitless as, unless pictures have been taken before and agreed upon by all parties, it’s just one word against the other. Yet, police action has been forthcoming in some instances. Last year, Asad Malik was ordered to pay back a settlement figure of over £180,000 for operating a bogus airport valet scheme around Gatwick. In 2016, Sussex Police launched an investigation into his operation  – London Parking Gatwick Ltd – when they found thousands of vehicles in a boggy field, with hundreds of their keys found in an open car boot. Cars were covered in mud and reversed into bushes; dashboard languages had been swapped from English; petrol tanks had been drained and, in some instances, cars rendered useless with burned-out clutches.

So what should you do if using airport valet parking, and what recourse do you have if something goes wrong? Sylvia Rook, a lead officer at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, says you should be covered by the Consumer Rights Act 2015, which requires that anyone providing a service does so with reasonable care and skill. “There are some real rogue companies out there,” she warns, “because airport valet parking is a real money-spinner.”

If you have evidence the parking firm has damaged your car and they refuse to cover it, your next step would be to pursue a claim through the small claims court, she advises. Here she suggests a number of things to do to prevent it from reaching that stage.

Nine ways to minimise the risks of airport parking

  1. Use an airport-approved company, listed on airport websites.

  2. Look for a Park Mark logo, which denotes that the operator belongs to the Safer Parking Scheme managed by the British Parking Association.

  3. Check your insurance policy: many only cover a named driver and may not cover the person who is taking your car away. Also, check if the parking operator has insurance.

  4. Don’t leave valuables in the car.

  5. Carry out research online and check what previous customers have said about the firm you intend to use.

  6. Film the car when you drop it off so you have evidence that any damage you find afterwards was not there previously. Also take a photo of the mileage so you can tell if it’s been driven in your absence.

  7. Obtain a proper receipt stating the name and address of the parking firm.

  8. Check on the firm’s website for details of where they park the vehicles.

  9. When collecting your car, report any concerns immediately. If you wait until later, it will be harder to prove the damage wasn’t caused on the journey home.

*Name has been changed

