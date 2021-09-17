New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell.

Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.”

Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through Automatik. Zac Frognowski and Josh Glick are executive producers.

Joel Schumacher directed the original “Lost Boys” in 1988, starring Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric, Alex Winter, Dianne Weist and Jami Gertz in the story of two boys who move to a California beach town with their mother and get involved with a gang of stylish bikers who happen to be vampires.

The popular soundtrack included bands such as Echo and the Bunnymen doing a cover version of the Doors “People Are Strange” and INXS’ “Good Times” with Jimmy Barnes, plus songs by Roger Daltrey and Foreigner’s Lou Gramm.

Entwistle, who developed “End of the F***ing World,” was the series main director and executive producer. He also directed the pilot for the upcoming “Willow” TV series at Disney Plus.

Jupe is repped by CAA, Grandview, The Artist Partnership, Hansen Jacabson while Martell is repped by CAA, Dayton-Milrad-Cho, Jackoway Austen. McKinnon and Entwistle are repped by CAA, Grandview and Jackoway Austen.

The pilot for a “Lost Boys” TV series at the CW had been in production when the pandemic shut down filming, but the network did not pick it up. Two straight-to-video sequels were also released.

The reboot was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

